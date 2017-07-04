Chrysanthemum harvest season comes in E China's village

Source:Xinhua Published: 2017/7/4 11:16:53

Villagers pick up chrysanthemum as the harvest season comes in Yanpu Village of Xiuning County in Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province, July 3, 2017. (Xinhua/Pan Cheng)


 

Villagers pick up chrysanthemum as the harvest season comes in Yanpu Village of Xiuning County in Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province, July 3, 2017. (Xinhua/Pan Cheng)


 

Villagers pick up chrysanthemum as the harvest season comes in Yanpu Village of Xiuning County in Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province, July 3, 2017. (Xinhua/Pan Cheng)


 

Posted in: CHINA
blog comments powered by Disqus