UN body provides new farming techniques for Myanmar to address climate change

The United Nations Development Program (UNDP) is providing new farming techniques for Myanmar as part of a project to address climate change risk on water resources and food security in the dry zone, official report said Tuesday.



The new farming techniques include crop spacing method, drought resistant crop selection, water conservation and environmentally sensitive livestock husbandry practices.



The project targets 250,000 people living in Shwebo and Monywa in northwestern Sagaing region, Myingyan and Nyaung Oo in northern Mandalay region and Chauk in central Magway region.



The four-year project worth 7.9 million US dollars is the first of its kind in Myanmar to receive funding from the Adaptation Fund.



The project, being implemented by the UNDP in partnership with the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environmental Conservation, began in 2015 and is set to complete in 2019.



The Myanmar government is working toward the adoption of a national climate change policy, expecting to announce the launch of the policy soon.



The policy, formulated in collaboration with civil society, private sector and experts from across all sectors, will be launched along with a new national climate change strategy and action plan.



The government is encouraging its people to appreciate and help preserve the beauty of the country, one of the most ecologically diverse countries in Asia, urging people to take forward the call of the theme of the World Environment Day this year to connect with the nature.



Myanmar, a signatory to the Paris climate change agreement, has voiced commitment to preserving and protecting the environment which includes combating the effects of global warming.

