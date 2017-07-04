US military confirms DPRK's missile firing

The US military confirmed that the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) fired a missile on Tuesday.
It is the DPRK's first missile test since US President Donald Trump
met with his South Korean counterpart Moon Jae-in
in the White House last week.
The US military detected and tracked what it assessed was a DPRK missile launch at 2:40 p.m. Hawaii time Monday (0040 GMT Tuesday), said a statement from the US Pacific Command, adding that it was a single launch of a land-based, intermediate range ballistic missile near the Panghyon Airfield.
The statement said that the missile was tracked for 37 minutes and landed in the Sea of Japan, adding that the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) assessed the missile launch didn't pose a threat to North America.