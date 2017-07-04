11 Zika cases reported in central Thailand

Eleven people in central Thailand's Phichit province are confirmed to be infected with the Zika virus
while 27 others were being monitored for confirmation, provincial governor Wirasak Wichitsaengsi said on Tuesday.
Wirasak said laboratory test results had confirmed that there were 11 infections since Saturday and they were all being treated.
Health officials have sent special teams to kill mosquitoes in the region to stop the mosquito-borne virus from further spreading.
Zika is a virus transmitted by the Aedes aegypti mosquito, which could cause birth defects for pregnant women.
Wirasak asked people not to worry too much as there were Zika cases in Chaiyaphum, Ubon Ratchathani and Nong Khai before.
He also asked whoever has a high fever or similar symptoms to take blood test in hospital.