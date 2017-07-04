Sri Lankan president appoints new army chief

Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena on Tuesday appointed Mahesh Senanayake as the new commander in chief of the Sri Lanka Army.



"A proud son of Mother Sri Lanka, Mahesh Senanayake took office as the Commander in Chief of the Army," Sirisena said in a statement.



Senanayake was also promoted to the rank of Lieutenant General.



Senanayake will take over as the new army commander from Chrisantha De Silva, who was last week appointed to the rank of General by President Sirisena.

