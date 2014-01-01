Beijing to mobilize all residents to help manage the capital

Beijing plans to mobilize its 21 million residents to help manage the country's capital, and extend urban management efforts to cover streets and alleys, according to Beijing Daily.



The decision was made during a recent session of Standing Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC)'s Beijing Municipal Committee, chaired by Cai Qi, secretary of Beijing Municipal Committee of the CPC, the Beijing Daily reported Monday.



The meeting mentioned using the masses to help manage the city. Beijing should promote the models of "the Chaoyang district masses" and "the dama (elderly ladies) of Xicheng district" and mobilize more residents while recruiting professional social forces and resources to manage the capital, according to the session.



Beijing needs to expand its urban management efforts by better supervising its numerous streets and alleys, the session said, adding that urban management should extend to cover all hutongs and alleys and that all districts will be asked to set up "stewards" of alleys.



Chaoyang residents are nicknamed the "fifth-largest intelligence agency" for tipping off police about suspected drug dealers and helping catch criminal suspects.



A 67-year-old resident surnamed Fang living near the East Fifth Ring Road in Chaoyang, told the Global Times that he often informs the local police or his community committee about "unusual things."



"Things like a stranger acting furtively, the illegal occupation of fire escapes, rubbish being dumped in the vehicle lane and deliberate damage to elevators," Fang said, adding many retired residents in the compound have also volunteered to do so.



"I've lived here for nearly 20 years, and it's the least I can do to contribute to a safe and clean community," also Fang.



