Full text of Chinese President Xi's written interview with Russian media (3)

Q3. The Belt and Road
Forum for International Cooperation (BRF) you hosted in May was a great success. What do you think of the outcomes? What are your expectations about the Belt and Road Initiative? How do you see Russia's role in the building of the Belt and Road?
Xi: I put forward the initiative of building the Silk Road
Economic Belt and the 21st Century Maritime Silk Road in 2013 in my visits to Central Asia and Southeast Asia. The initiative aims to strengthen international cooperation and synergize national development strategies for greater complementarity and common development. Over the past four years, the Belt and Road cooperation has made steady progress and won extensive support, attracting active participation of many parties and yielding substantial "early harvests". This set the stage for the success of the BRF held this May in Beijing, a meeting to review what had been achieved and chart the course for the future. The leaders of 29 countries, the United Nations, the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund attended the Forum together with some 1,600 representatives from more than 140 countries and 80 international organizations. Under the theme "Belt and Road: Cooperation for Common Prosperity", the participants had in-depth discussions on promoting policy synergy for closer partnership, enhancing connectivity and facilitating people-to-people exchanges. They reviewed the progress of Belt and Road cooperation and reached many agreements, including 76 items comprising more than 270 concrete results in five areas, sending out a positive message about building the cooperation platform, re-energizing the world economy and rekindling confidence in economic globalization.
We will take the BRF as an opportunity to enhance policy, infrastructure, trade, financial and people-to-people connectivity guided by the principles of extensive consultation, joint contribution and shared benefits. We will increase policy coordination and complementarity between development strategies, take connectivity as a priority area of cooperation, support faster development of economic corridors, advance cooperation on international production capacity and equipment manufacturing, and work more closely on education, science and technology, culture and healthcare. Together, we can unlock new drivers for economic growth, achieve common development and build a community of shared future for mankind.
President Putin was the first foreign leader to accept my invitation to attend the BRF, which reflected Russia's important support for China as the host and the high-level nature of China-Russia relationship. In May 2015, China and Russia reached important agreement to seek complementarity and cooperation between the Belt and Road Initiative and the Eurasian Economic Union, which won the applause and support of other members of the Eurasian Economic Union. Two years on, steady and notable progress has been made in this cooperation. China will work with Russia to fully leverage the complementarity between the Belt and Road Initiative and the Eurasian Economic Union and keep moving China-Russia relations forward.
Q4. Can you give us an update on the Chinese economy? What do you expect from the upcoming G20
Hamburg Summit?
Xi: The Chinese economy has stayed on an upward trajectory since the latter half of last year. It got off to a good start this year with a GDP growth rate of 6.9 percent in the first quarter. With profound and effective reform measures in key areas and crucial links, and the synergy created by the endeavor to foster new growth drivers and upgrade traditional ones, the Chinese economy will sustain a steady and robust growth rate.
Global growth continues to gather momentum, as both developed countries and emerging markets show stronger economic performance. However, grave challenges remain. Therefore, it is particularly important for the G20 to play its role as a premier forum for international economic cooperation, implement the consensus of the Hangzhou Summit and all previous summits and shape the future of the world economy. This is in the interests of all. China's expectation of the Hamburg Summit are the following:
First, we look forward to a G20 that continues to uphold the spirit of partnership for win-win cooperation. This is the very spirit that steered the G20 through the international financial crisis, and it will continue to inspire the G20 to set the pace for the world economy. As I said at the welcoming banquet of the Hangzhou Summit, "As long as we accommodate each other and stick together, come rain or shine, we will make steady progress and reach our destination together."
Second, we look forward to a G20 that continues to champion an open world economy. As a pacesetter of the world economy, the G20 should stay committed to open development, support the WTO-centered multilateral trading regime, and make sure that trade and investment remain the drivers of global growth.
Third, we look forward to a G20 that continues to chart the course for innovative growth and long-term governance. Countries need to unleash new drivers of global growth through innovation. It is important to advance the in-depth development of the digital economy and new industrial revolution, increase investment in infrastructure, and employ fiscal and monetary policies and conduct structural reform to achieve strong, sustainable, balanced and inclusive growth of the world economy.
There is a lot in common between the tenor of the BRF in Beijing last May and the theme of the Hamburg Summit - "Shaping an Interconnected World". The Belt and Road Initiative and the G20 may well complement and reinforce each other and jointly boost global growth. China will take the Hamburg Summit as an opportunity to work with all other parties and contribute to global growth and better global economic governance. (more)