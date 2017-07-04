Full text of Chinese President Xi's written interview with Russian media (4)

Q5. The long-running tensions on the Korean Peninsula have remained unabated. This is a source of deep concern for the international community. How does China think the issue should be resolved? How does China view the US' deployment of THAAD
in the ROK?
Xi: China follows closely the developments on the Peninsula. China is committed to denuclearization of the Peninsula, peace and stability on the Peninsula, and a negotiated settlement through dialogue and consultation. The issue of the Peninsula is long-standing and highly complicated. Any solution must be able to address both the symptoms and root causes and accommodate the legitimate concerns of all parties. To that end, China has put forward a "dual-track" approach of denuclearization of the Peninsula on the one hand and establishment of a peace mechanism on the Peninsula on the other, and a "suspension for suspension" proposal, which calls for the suspension of nuclear and missile activities by the DPRK and the suspension of massive military exercises by the US and the ROK. Russia has unequivocally expressed its understanding and support for China's suggestion as China and Russia have the same or similar position. There is also growing positive response from the international community. China hopes all relevant parties will respond to the efforts by China and Russia in promoting dialogue for peace, shoulder their due responsibilities, demonstrate goodwill toward one another, and work in the same direction to bring this issue to the right track of dialogue and consultation at an early date.
The US deployment of the THAAD missile defence system in the ROK seriously undermines the strategic security interests of China, Russia and other regional countries, and upsets the strategic balance in the region. It is not helpful for denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula or peace and stability in the region. China has expressed its strong opposition and grave concerns. China and Russia have maintained close communication and coordination at various levels on this matter. Our two sides have a high degree of agreement in our perceptions of the nature of this issue and the harm it will bring. Both China and Russia firmly oppose the US deployment of the THAAD system in the ROK, and strongly urge relevant countries to stop and cancel the deployment. China and Russia will take necessary measures, jointly or individually, to preserve our security interests and regional strategic balance.
Q6. The Syrian issue has garnered much global attention. What does China think should be done to resolve this issue? How do you assess Russia's role on this issue?
Xi: The Syrian issue, now the most complicated and intractable hotspot in the Middle East, has inflicted untold hardships on the Syrian people and posed a grave challenge to regional and global peace and stability.
China's position on the issue is consistent. We maintain that the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of Syria should be upheld and respected, that the future of Syria should be decided by the Syrian people on their own, and that political settlement is the only viable way out. It is our sincere hope that the Syrian issue will be properly resolved as soon as possible, and that the Syrian people will regain long-hoped peace, return to their homeland and start reconstruction at an early date.
Recent months have seen some positive developments on the Syrian issue. At the Astana talks, an MOU was signed on creating de-escalation zones in Syria. The UN-brokered Geneva peace talks continue to move forward. China believes that, under the current circumstances, the international community needs to lock in the hard-won momentum of political settlement, support the United Nations in playing its role as the main channel for mediation and encourage the Syrian government and the opposition to engage in consultation with good faith and patience for a political solution that accommodates the legitimate concerns of all sides. There is also need for various parties to enhance coordination for greater synergy in fighting terrorism within Syria under international law.
China commends Russia for its important and positive influence and role in facilitating a proper settlement of the Syrian issue.
Q7. Terrorism poses a real threat to global security and development. How do you view the Russia-China cooperation on combating the "three forces" of terrorism, extremism and separatism?
Xi: The global counter-terrorism situation is undergoing profound changes, and international terrorists have remained active. Since the beginning of this year, many countries have been hit by serious terrorist attacks which caused heavy casualties. Given what has happened, people have come to realize that despite certain gains in the international military campaign against terrorism, there will still be many acts of terrorism wreaking havoc on world peace, stability and development. To counter the threat of terrorism remains a daunting task in global security governance.
Faced with grave terrorist threats, members of the international community, with stronger awareness of their shared future and growing consensus on fighting terrorism, are making remarkable progress in their joint efforts to fight terrorism. That said, challenges still abound. First, terrorism and hotspot issues interact with and exacerbate each other, which largely explains why greater global counter-terrorism efforts do not always lead to a decrease in terrorist activities. Second, international terrorist groups instigate and plan for more attacks in different parts of the world. Third, violent and terrorist ideology is spreading worldwide through the Internet and social media and will continue to show profound impact. Fourth, counter-terrorism is still used by some countries as a means to advance their own national interests, and double standards are applied in fighting terrorism. As a result, the international counter-terrorism cooperation tends to be fragmented and treated as a convenient tool. Synergy is hard to forge under such circumstances.
China has been supporting the global fight against terrorism in a constructive manner. China is of the view that, to promote international cooperation on counter-terrorism, countries need to: first, reject double standards, fully leverage the leading role of the United Nations in the fight against terrorism, and act in concert with strong determination; second, properly resolve regional hotspots in order to help restore stability to Syria and other Middle Eastern countries at an early date and contain the rampant spread of terrorism; and third, adopt a long-term perspective and a multi-pronged approach on the political, economic and cultural fronts, with a view to not only addressing the symptoms but also eliminating the hotbed for terrorism.
China and Russia are both victims of terrorism. Cooperation between our two countries in counter-terrorism and security affairs is an important component of our comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination and sets a fine example for the broader global counter-terrorism cooperation. Such cooperation serves peace and stability in this region and beyond as well as the fundamental interests of our two countries. Our sound cooperation in fighting the "three forces" of terrorism, separatism and extremism through law enforcement and security cooperation mechanisms plays an important and positive role in maintaining stability and promoting development in our two countries and this region at large. China hopes to deepen bilateral practical cooperation with Russia, step up mutual support on each other's core concerns regarding terrorism, and reinforce coordination and collaboration within such multilateral frameworks as the United Nations and the SCO. We will work together to uphold the leading role of the United Nations in the global counter-terrorism cooperation, deepen counter-terrorism and security cooperation within the SCO and other frameworks, and secure greater progress in global counter-terrorism cooperation.