Grasshopper cages set as decorations designed for music festival in Shanghai

About 2,400 Grasshopper cages are set as decorations designed for the music festival "Music in the Summer Air" in Shanghai, east China, July 2, 2017. The music festival was held in Shanghai from July 2 to 15. (Xinhua/Ren Long)

Bill Thomas (L), executive director of the New York Philharmonic, attends the launching ceremony of the art installation designed for the music festival "Music in the Summer Air" in Shanghai, east China, July 2, 2017. About 2,400 grasshopper cages were set as decorations designed for the music festival, which was held in Shanghai from July 2 to 15. (Xinhua/Ren Long)

