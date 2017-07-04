Strong Man competition kicks off in northwestern county

A contestant takes part in the China Strongman Challenge Open in Diebu County, Northwest China's Gansu Province, July 3, 2017. Twenty-seven contestants from more than 10 countries, including the United States and Kazakhstan, joined 170 participants from Tibetan areas to compete in the spectacle, which included events such as log carrying and weight lifting. (Photo/China News Service)

