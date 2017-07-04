World's largest steamer unveiled in Hubei

The world's largest food steamer welcomes tourists at a scenic area in Xiantao City, central China's Hubei province, on July 2. The steamer is 5.5 meters high and 9.9 meters in diameter. It can cook enough food to serve over 1,000 people at the same time. (Huang Yan/People's Daily Online)

Guns and explosives seized by police are on display before being destroyed in Hancheng City, Northwest China’s Shaanxi Province, July 3, 2017. Local police destroyed 12,241 guns, 138,047 bullets and 5,902 controlled knives, all recovered during raids this year. Police say they also busted 11 criminal gangs and dealt with 551 suspects. (Photo/cnwest.com)

