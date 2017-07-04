Shaanxi destroys tens of thousands of guns and bullets

Guns and explosives seized by police are on display before being destroyed in Hancheng City, Northwest China's Shaanxi Province, July 3, 2017. Local police destroyed 12,241 guns, 138,047 bullets and 5,902 controlled knives, all recovered during raids this year. Police say they also busted 11 criminal gangs and dealt with 551 suspects. (Photo/cnwest.com)

A police officer shows seized guns before they are destroyed in Hancheng City, Northwest China's Shaanxi Province, July 3, 2017. Local police destroyed 12,241 guns, 138,047 bullets and 5,902 controlled knives, all recovered during raids this year. Police say they also busted 11 criminal gangs and dealt with 551 suspects. (Photo/cnwest.com)

Details are recorded of a gun seized by police in Hancheng City, Northwest China's Shaanxi Province, July 3, 2017. Local police destroyed 12,241 guns, 138,047 bullets and 5,902 controlled knives, all recovered during raids this year. Police say they also busted 11 criminal gangs and dealt with 551 suspects. (Photo/cnwest.com)

Guns seized by police are destroyed in a furnace in Hancheng City, Northwest China's Shaanxi Province, July 3, 2017. Local police destroyed 12,241 guns, 138,047 bullets and 5,902 controlled knives, all recovered during raids this year. Police say they also busted 11 criminal gangs and dealt with 551 suspects. (Photo/cnwest.com)

