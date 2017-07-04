Special military equipment involved in forest firefighting in Russia's Siberia

Transport aircraft of the Russian Defense Ministry have delivered special military equipment to help the forest firefighting in Siberia's Irkutsk region in Russia's Far East, a local official said on Tuesday.



"Aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Force have delivered units of the Central Military District's Separate Railway Brigade from the city of Abakan to the city of Bratsk, as well as T-170 bulldozers, which are used to contain wildfires," said Colonel Yaroslav Roshchupkin, an aide to the Central Military District commander.



More than 50 troops and personnel of the military forestry agency, as well as some 20 pieces of special equipment including Mi-8 helicopters, are currently involved in the firefighting. The Central Military District's regional command center has been coordinating the units' activities, added Roshchupkin.



It was reported that since early July, more than 100,000 hectares of the forest tundra in the area has been engulfed by wildfires, many of which are hard to put out due to their distant location.

