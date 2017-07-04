Pakistan and China to intensify cultural ties

Masood Khalid, the Pakistani Ambassador to China (left) and Tong Gang, China's Vice Minister, State Administration for Press, Publication, Radio, Film and Television shake hands. Photo: Courtesy of the Pakistani Embassy to China





Masood Khalid, the Pakistani Ambassador to China and Tong Gang, China's Vice Minister, State Administration for Press, Publication, Radio, Film and Television (SAPPRFT) agreed to expand collaboration in film, television and publications on June 30 in Beijing.



Their meeting was held in SAPPRFT with traditional warmth and cordiality. During the meeting, The ambassador said that people-to-people exchanges and collaboration in the field of culture and education were an important aspect of Pakistan-China relations. He suggested collaborations between the film industry of Pakistan and China by connecting producers and directors of both countries. Tong agreed with Ambassador's proposals to expand cooperation in the fields of film, television and publications between the two countries.



Both sides agreed to intensify cooperation and people-to-people contacts between the two countries in the entertainment industry.





