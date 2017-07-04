China’s Tencent rolls out limit on game time for young users

Tencent Holdings, China's biggest gaming and social media company by revenue, saw its share prices go down by 3.85 percent in Hong Kong trading as of 1:30 pm Tuesday.



The plunge is mostly due to a Monday editorial posted on people.cn, website of People's Daily, official newspaper of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China that the company's most profitable social game "Honor of Kings" has 'poisoned' the minds of the general youth, ifeng.com reported Tuesday.



In response to complaints from Chinese parents and teachers that children are becoming addicted to the game at the cost of their spiritual and physical health, Tencent rolled out "three broad axes" in order to create a system for preventing video game addiction on Sunday, according to the company's official WeChat account.



The first strict measure is to allot limited log in time for players below 12 years of age, who will be limited to one hour's game time each day from Tuesday.



Meanwhile, players between the ages of 12 and 18 will be allowed to play for two hours each day. Any player who tries to play for longer will be automatically logged out, Tencent said.



Besides this, the company will gradually look to place caps on the amount of money that underage users can spend on the platform in order to control their overconsumption, it said.



Additional measures including the upgrading of parent control in order to govern children's game accounts and reinforcing the real-name authentication system will be enforced.



A representative of the "Honor of Kings" development team noted that the game itself is "supposed to bring joy... but excessive gaming brings joy to neither players nor their parents, therefore we want to take more strict measures."



Another editorial posted Tuesday on people.cn responded to the limitations by recognizing the company's efforts in launching the anti-addiction system. Nevertheless, the impact of regulations on social games still stems far away from the expectations of people.



"All parties, including the game maker, the government, parents and schools, should be united to fight the regulation battle in the social game sector," it said.



