Happy birthday:



Today will be a good time to reexamine your long-term goals. As you have grown, so too has your outlook on life. You may find that some of your goals are no longer as attractive to you as they once were. Social activities will lead to opportunity. Your lucky numbers: 3, 6, 7, 10, 16.

Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)



Love is in the stars for you tonight, but it will mean having to put yourself out there. Do what you can to take part in social activities that will allow you to interact with others. Waiting for someone else to make things happen will only waste your time. ✭✭✭✭

Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)



It might be wise to not venture too far from home today. The further you wander from home base, the worse your luck is going to get. Opportunities to find love are coming over the horizon. ✭✭✭

Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)



Carefully consider all the consequences before you take any action today. A friend may be having a hard time getting used to recent changes. Do what you can to comfort him or her. ✭✭✭

Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)



You will have to work hard to protect your reputation today. It will be a good idea to keep your ideas to yourself for the time being. Rash decision are highly likely to end up as costly mistakes. ✭✭



Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)



It's past time for a serious discussion with a loved one. Focus on the future and the pros and cons of moving in a new direction. No matter what decision you reach, make sure you reach it together. ✭✭✭







Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)



If you ignore financial issues it will end up coming back to bite you on the rear. It might be boring, but take some time out tonight to review your budget. ✭✭✭



Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)



You often consider what makes others happy and go to great lengths to make these things happen. However, when people try to return the favor, you are less welcoming. Why not let someone take care of you for a change? ✭✭✭✭







Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)



You will find yourself overflowing with energy today. You will stress people out if you make them feel that they have to keep up with you. Let others know that they can move at their own pace. The color orange will act as a warning sign. ✭✭✭

Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)



Ignoring problems will only make things worse. It's time for you to admit to yourself that you need some time to yourself so you can rest. Why not take a trip to somewhere you have always wanted to go? ✭✭✭

Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)



A family member might want to have an important talk with you. Do whatever you need to do to help them relax. Holding on to your anger will only end up hurting you. Whatever is bothering you, just let it go. ✭✭✭

Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)



A meeting may prove to be very different than what you anticipated. Do not hesitate to take a break from what you had planned. A change in your diet or routine will increase your happiness. ✭✭✭

Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)



Money may not exactly be a problem for you, but you still need to devote some time and energy to managing it. This is the perfect time to deal with financial matters. ✭✭✭✭