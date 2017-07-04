Crossword

ACROSS

  1 "Rigoletto" composer

  6 Crane's environs

 11 Family VIPs

 14 Like the walls at Wrigley Field

 15 Potato type

 16 Austrian peak

 17 Table coverings for the rich?

 19 Open, grassy tract

 20 Roomy boats

 21 Kirstie of TV

 23 Certain evergreen shrub

 27 Some ice cream containers

 29 Practiced thrift

 30 Exceptional

 33 Shrek, et al.

 34 Large trunk artery

 35 Cry of surprise

 36 Still-life subjects

 37 Young hoods

 38 They are historical

 39 Goal for collectors

 40 Like a stereotypical cherub

 41 Brief sparkle

 42 Abyssinia, once

 44 Accuse tentatively

 45 Conspicuous success

 46 Favored by God

 47 Indian currency

 49 "Bye"

 50 Home of the brave

 51 What a house builder earns?

 58 Hold out one's paw

 59 Like some gases

60 Wed quickly

 61 Before of yore

 62 Bluish-green colors

 63 Things for would-be losers

DOWN

  1 ___ for victory

  2 Mrs. Peron

  3 Chest bone

  4 Tierra ___ Fuego

  5 Forms thoughts

  6 Does a farm chore

  7 Busy bothers

  8 Typically despised rodent

  9 "Be quiet!"

 10 Enthusiastic word of praise

 11 What Macy's and Sears swap?

 12 Downwind, nautically

 13 Neuter kin?

 18 Gross muck

 22 Zodiac lion

 23 Fire up

 24 Feel bad about

 25 What a literate arsonist does?

 26 Various functions

 27 Like improperly opened wine

 28 Decides on (with "for")

 30 South Seas kingdom

 31 Alter

 32 Was in charge of a party

 34 Bad news from the IRS

 37 Thing in a cocoon

 38 90-degree extensions

 40 Broadside

 41 Glistened

 43 Drink freshener

 44 Countertenor

 46 Thai bills

 47 Rustic one

 48 One logging in

 49 Relative of a gull

 52 "___ questions?"

 53 Mauna ___ (Hawaiian volcano)

 54 Manning of the gridiron

 55 Author known for the macabre

 56 Suitable for the task

 57 "Of course"

