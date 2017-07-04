puzzle





ACROSS



1 "Rigoletto" composer



6 Crane's environs



11 Family VIPs



14 Like the walls at Wrigley Field



15 Potato type



16 Austrian peak



17 Table coverings for the rich?



19 Open, grassy tract



20 Roomy boats



21 Kirstie of TV



23 Certain evergreen shrub



27 Some ice cream containers



29 Practiced thrift



30 Exceptional



33 Shrek, et al.



34 Large trunk artery



35 Cry of surprise



36 Still-life subjects



37 Young hoods



38 They are historical



39 Goal for collectors



40 Like a stereotypical cherub



41 Brief sparkle



42 Abyssinia, once



44 Accuse tentatively



45 Conspicuous success



46 Favored by God



47 Indian currency



49 "Bye"



50 Home of the brave



51 What a house builder earns?



58 Hold out one's paw



59 Like some gases



60 Wed quickly



61 Before of yore



62 Bluish-green colors



63 Things for would-be losers

DOWN



1 ___ for victory



2 Mrs. Peron



3 Chest bone



4 Tierra ___ Fuego



5 Forms thoughts



6 Does a farm chore



7 Busy bothers



8 Typically despised rodent



9 "Be quiet!"



10 Enthusiastic word of praise



11 What Macy's and Sears swap?



12 Downwind, nautically



13 Neuter kin?



18 Gross muck



22 Zodiac lion



23 Fire up



24 Feel bad about



25 What a literate arsonist does?



26 Various functions



27 Like improperly opened wine



28 Decides on (with "for")



30 South Seas kingdom



31 Alter



32 Was in charge of a party



34 Bad news from the IRS



37 Thing in a cocoon



38 90-degree extensions



40 Broadside



41 Glistened



43 Drink freshener



44 Countertenor



46 Thai bills



47 Rustic one



48 One logging in



49 Relative of a gull



52 "___ questions?"



53 Mauna ___ (Hawaiian volcano)



54 Manning of the gridiron



55 Author known for the macabre



56 Suitable for the task



57 "Of course"





solution





