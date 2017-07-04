puzzle
ACROSS
1 "Rigoletto" composer
6 Crane's environs
11 Family VIPs
14 Like the walls at Wrigley Field
15 Potato type
16 Austrian peak
17 Table coverings for the rich?
19 Open, grassy tract
20 Roomy boats
21 Kirstie of TV
23 Certain evergreen shrub
27 Some ice cream containers
29 Practiced thrift
30 Exceptional
33 Shrek, et al.
34 Large trunk artery
35 Cry of surprise
36 Still-life subjects
37 Young hoods
38 They are historical
39 Goal for collectors
40 Like a stereotypical cherub
41 Brief sparkle
42 Abyssinia, once
44 Accuse tentatively
45 Conspicuous success
46 Favored by God
47 Indian currency
49 "Bye"
50 Home of the brave
51 What a house builder earns?
58 Hold out one's paw
59 Like some gases
60 Wed quickly
61 Before of yore
62 Bluish-green colors
63 Things for would-be losers
DOWN
1 ___ for victory
2 Mrs. Peron
3 Chest bone
4 Tierra ___ Fuego
5 Forms thoughts
6 Does a farm chore
7 Busy bothers
8 Typically despised rodent
9 "Be quiet!"
10 Enthusiastic word of praise
11 What Macy's and Sears swap?
12 Downwind, nautically
13 Neuter kin?
18 Gross muck
22 Zodiac lion
23 Fire up
24 Feel bad about
25 What a literate arsonist does?
26 Various functions
27 Like improperly opened wine
28 Decides on (with "for")
30 South Seas kingdom
31 Alter
32 Was in charge of a party
34 Bad news from the IRS
37 Thing in a cocoon
38 90-degree extensions
40 Broadside
41 Glistened
43 Drink freshener
44 Countertenor
46 Thai bills
47 Rustic one
48 One logging in
49 Relative of a gull
52 "___ questions?"
53 Mauna ___ (Hawaiian volcano)
54 Manning of the gridiron
55 Author known for the macabre
56 Suitable for the task
57 "Of course"
