Learning Chinese

Illustration: Xia Qing/GT





Chat attack

yield



礼让



(lǐrànɡ)

A: I was almost hit by a car that was turning right while crossing the road just now! If both sides follow traffic laws, then a motor vehicle should yield to pedestrians crossing the street!



刚才过马路时差点就被右转弯的车撞上了！若双方都遵守交通规则, 理应是机动车礼让过马路的行人才对啊！



(ɡānɡcái ɡuòmǎlù shí chàdiǎn jiùbèi yòuzhuǎnwān de chē zhuànɡshànɡ le！ruò shuānɡfānɡ dōu zūnshǒu jiāotōnɡ ɡuīzé, lǐyīnɡ shì jīdònɡchē lǐrànɡ ɡuòmǎlù de xínɡrén cáiduì a!)

B: I heard that Beijing recently made "yielding at zebra crossings" a part of drivers tests. I think "cars yielding to people" will become pretty common in the future.



听说最近北京把"礼让斑马线"纳入了驾照考试, 今后"车让人"会更常见吧。



(tīnɡshuō zuìjìn běijīnɡ bǎ lǐrànɡ bānmǎxiàn nàrù le jiàzhào kǎoshì, jīnhòu chē rànɡ rén huì ɡènɡ chánɡjiàn ba.)

A: That's great. I hope motor vehicles and pedestrians can be more careful when they interact.



太好了。希望机动车和行人相遇时互相都更谨慎点。



(tài hǎo le. xīwànɡ jīdònɡchē hé xínɡrén xiānɡyù shí hùxiānɡ dōu ɡènɡ jǐnshèn diǎn.)