US Consulate General in Shanghai celebrates 241st anniversary of nation’s founding

The US Consulate General in Shanghai recently celebrated the 241st anniversary of the founding of the United States of America. The theme was "Access For All," which highlighted the nation's commitment to building a society that promotes equal access, equal opportunity and equal respect for all its citizens, including those with disabilities.



Acting Consul General Gwen Cardno noted that "our goal tonight is to celebrate the many contributions that people with disabilities make toward the development of more inclusive and diverse societies."



She added that it is important that all people, including those with intellectual, developmental or physical disabilities, can have access to education, employment and the ability to live up to their full potential.



With the Americans with Disabilities Act passed in 1990, many US citizens with disabilities were finally able to work, though Cardno recognized that much more still needs to be done to include people in all aspects of daily life.



"We need to provide not just the physical infrastructure, but also education for children with disabilities, livelihoods for workers with disabilities, and participation in government and society for citizens with disabilities."





US acting Consul General in Shanghai Gwen Cardno (left) poses with guests of the 241st anniversary celebration of the founding of the US held by the consulate. Photos: CFP and Qi Xijia/GT









Inclusion and empowerment



The Consulate General invited three organizations - Shanghai Disney Resort, Sesame Workshop and Special Olympics - to demonstrate their programs and stories of inclusion and empowerment.



Shanghai Disney Resort said they provide a slew of services and facilities available for guests with disabilities, including a shuttle bus for guests with disabilities running between different locations, and resort-wide tactile maps using Braille in simplified Chinese and English that provides in-depth information about each land.



Moreover, designated viewing areas for guests with disabilities along the parade route and Chinese sign language interpretation in Chinese for guests with hearing disabilities at specific shows are available.



As part of its Magical All project, Shanghai Disney Resort is also making an effort to provide more job opportunities for people with disabilities. Last year the resort launched a special job recruitment campaign targeting people with disabilities.



"I feel quite comfortable working here. It is very convenient," said Li Baide, an employee from the resort's public affairs department who attended the celebration in a wheelchair.





Singers perform the American and Chinese anthems.









Motivating youth



In the US, one in 68 children suffers from autism. To reduce the stigma surrounding autism, the Sesame Street television program for children recently introduced Julia, a green-eyed, orange-haired 4-year-old puppet with autism.



The initiative also provides bilingual books, apps and online learning tools featuring Sesame Street characters to explain to children how to interact with friends and guide parents with children touched by autism how to handle routine activities such as brushing teeth and making a bed.



Sesame Street is also seeking expansion into China, where an estimated 2 million people under 14 years of age suffer from autism. People with intellectual disabilities account for approximately 3 percent of the global population, at 200 million.



Biennial Special Olympics World Games is also committed to motivating youth to positively impact their school communities and to promote social inclusion with a program called Unified Schools. The organization aims at creating a more friendly and inclusive climate by providing youth with and without intellectual disabilities an opportunity to learn and play together as teammates.



Over 100 Chinese kindergartens, schools and universities of both normal and special education have joined the program, including Peking University, Shanghai Jiao Tong University and East China Normal University. Special Olympics East Asia said it expects to expand to 300 schools across China by 2020.



"As the people of the United States and China enjoy close cooperation in so many areas, it is our duty to remember the importance of extending the benefits of that cooperation to all members of our society. So let us mark this Independence Day by actively seeking to promote inclusion and the rights of people with disabilities everywhere," Cardno said.





People with disabilities take part in a disability pride parade in New York on July 12, 2015.





