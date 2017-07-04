China reiterates opposition to North Korea’s latest missile test

China on Tuesday reiterated its opposition to North Korea
's missile launch, which violates UN Security Council's resolutions, and urged Pyongyang to desist from further actions against the resolutions, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs
said Tuesday.
China hopes all parties keep calm and work to ease tensions in the Korean Peninsula as soon as possible, and put the Korean Peninsula issue on the right track of dialogue and consultations, ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang said at a daily briefing.
Geng said that China is gathering information on the test.
North Korea on Tuesday claimed it had successfully tested an intercontinental ballistic missile, the Hwasong-14, Korean Central Broadcasting Station announced.
The missile reached an altitude of 2, 802 kilometers and flew 933 kilometers for 39 minutes, according to the Korean Central News Agency.
Yang Chengjun, a Chinese missile expert and quantum defense scientist, told the Global Times that the missile North Korea tested could not have been an intercontinental ballistic missile because an intercontinental ballistic missile should reach at least 8,000 kilometers in altitude based on international standards.
But the test showed that North Korea achieved progress in the missile's range if the data is proven accurate, he added.
"North Korea failed in solving missile launch problems, such as accurately detonating and safely separating the rocket without causing harm to the target on the ground," Yang said, noting "Tuesday's intercontinental ballistic missile test served to give North Korea the upper hand in future negotiations."