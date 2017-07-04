Toxic baby pacifiers pulled from SH shelves

Half of the baby pacifiers checked by Shanghai Quality and Technical Supervision Bureau failed quality tests, the Jiefang Daily reported Tuesday.



The bureau tested 20 batches of different pacifiers and found 10 had quality problems. These pacifiers can be purchased anywhere, including online.



Among the pacifiers that failed testing, 70 percent contained "excessive volatile substances." If volatile matter in pacifiers exceed safety standards, it can slowly intoxicate babies who suck on the harmful substances through their mouth and respiratory system.



Shanghai's quality watchdog instructed the pacifiers' manufacturers and e-commerce platforms to pull all substandard pacifiers off the shelf.



Last year, Shanghai conducted a similar test and found that 23 out of 30 batches of pacifiers also failed quality tests.



Experts warned that the harmful effects of such pacifiers are undetectable in the short term, which makes them even more dangerous.





