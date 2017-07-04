Homeless return home via local rescue station

Shanghai Rescue Station has helped identify needy people and reunite them with their families by using high technology such as facial recognition and DNA comparisons, according to thepaper.cn.



Under the Shanghai Civil Affairs Bureau, the station helps homeless and mentally handicapped people get back home. Nearly 1,000 people every year are helped; over 95 percent are taken back in.



A 70-year-old man was recently reunited with his daughter in Zhejiang Province after 20 years when the station used technology to compare his and her DNA. The man, who suffers from mental illness, had wandered off and disappeared.



The rescue station is also working with Internet media for families who want to find long lost relatives by issuing notices nationwide.





