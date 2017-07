Illustration: Chen Xia/GT

"The pool looks so much nicer now!"Hongkou Swimming Pool, the oldest pool in Shanghai, will open to the public Saturday after six months of renovation. The biggest change to the 95-year-old swimming facility is that there will now be a grass lawn next to the pool for sun loungers to enjoy, a much-requested upgrade from the old, dirty poolside barbecue. The entrance fee for adults during the daytime from 9 am to 5 pm is 40 yuan ($5.90); 45 yuan from 5 pm to 9 pm.