Suicidal mother required more support from husband

The recent news about a new mother throwing her 5-month-old daughter out of the window from their fifth floor apartment followed by her own suicidal leap shocked me to tears.



Luckily, soft mud in the green space beneath the building saved the girl and her mother, though both were badly injured.



This happened after a fierce quarrel between the woman and her husband after their child had accidentally fallen from their bed.



It is unsure if the mother suffers from postpartum depression which is a certifiable mood disorder that affects some new mothers very deeply.



If she did, she definitely should not be blamed for her behavior. If she didn't, I still think she deserves sympathy.



Being a new mom myself, I can sympathize that the first 10 months of maternity is an entirely new hardship for women to endure.



But in China, there is little sympathy for any woman that would dare hurt her own child. There is a Chinese saying that even a vicious tiger will never eat its own cubs.



The 27-year-old woman's husband blamed her for her heartlessness, saying "despite not working, you even cannot take good care of a child."



Coincidentally, I had a similar experience of letting my baby girl fall off our bed while she was learning to turn over on her own.



On that afternoon, I put her on my bed while placing some pillows into her crib. It all happened in a second; she fell and bumped her forehead on the wooden floor.



When I rushed toward my poor little thing, she had already burst into tears. The unexpected accident, although free of any injuries, made me feel quite sad.



My husband, however, did not complain or accuse me of being negligent, but I still felt guilty over the next few days.



The husband of that suicidal mother was allegedly the reason why she was driven to kill herself and her child. He reportedly was out partying with friends until 11 pm.



In contrast, despite working hard during the day, my husband hurried home as soon as possible to check our baby's condition after the accident.



A class reunion party was held not long after my daughter's accident. But it was me who attended the get-together, not my husband.



He stayed at home with our daughter while I was out having fun. My husband understood that I was so bored and tired of staying at home for months and needed some relaxation.



That mother's father-in-law described her to the media as a "hardhearted woman" devoid of any feelings though he denied that she behaved abnormally or was suffering from postpartum depression.



Such comments from her family, however, are chilling to read. With absolutely no moral support from her own in-laws or husband, it's no wonder that she decided she'd had enough.



Taking care of a newborn baby is a painstaking job that requires great physical energy, strong will and wholehearted love. Such responsibility should be shared by both husband and wife. That's what makes a "family unit."



Leaving a mother at home alone to raise a child, then criticizing her when she becomes lonely and depressed, is not being a good or supportive husband.



