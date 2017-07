A Bitcoin sign is seen at the reception desk of a capsule hotel in Tokyo, capital city of Japan. Japan is among the first group of countries and regions to have recognized Bitcoin, which can be used in businesses such as capsule hotels, utilities and restaurants. Bitcoin started this year at around $1,000, settling around $2,500 at the end of June after reaching an all-time high of $3,000. The digital currency is expected to hit near $4,000, Goldman Sachs predicts.