Last days of Red Town

The city's premier cultural and creative hub, Red Town, located along Huaihai Road West, recently bid farewell to its tenants, with an imminent demolition and renovation project underway. This Global Times photographer paid a visit to Red Town and took photos of the site's remaining days, when only a handful of tenants were still conducting business as usual.The large-scale remodeling project will tear down most of the original Red Town and eventually expand it to a whopping 125,000-square-meter site.This ambitious plan hopes to turn the new complex into the largest cultural, creative and commercial hub in central Shanghai. The project is slated for completion by 2023.The site of Red Town was once home to Shanghai No.10 Steel Factory, whose history can be traced back to the 1950s. In the early 2000s, a comprehensive urban design plan enabled the steel factory's old, dilapidated buildings to be remodeled and transformed into a home for local cultural and creative establishments.With the arrival of cultural heavyweights such as Shanghai Minsheng Art Museum, Shanghai Sculpture Space, On Stage Livehouse as well as a string of new art galleries, design shops and lifestyle boutiques, cafes and restaurants, Red Town over the years gradually became a leading cultural and creative hub frequented by locals and foreigners alike.

People chat and relax on an open-air turf at Red Town.

(From top) Scenes of soon-to-be-demolished Red Town to make way for a planned new cultural, creative and commercial hub in central Shanghai Photos: Yang Hui/GT


























































