Portugal builds ties with China via ‘Panda bonds’

The world’s third-biggest debt market entices eurozone states

Portugal is looking to build on its economic and cultural ties with China by becoming the first eurozone country to borrow in the $9.5 trillion Chinese bond market, potentially opening the way for other European governments.



China is tentatively removing barriers for foreign issuers as it seeks to internationalize its yuan currency and open up sources of finance for its planned "One Belt, One Road" trade route that stretches as far as Europe.



Portugal, whose location on Europe's Atlantic coast is some 10,000 kilometers from Beijing, further away than any of its eurozone peers, plans to sell "Panda" bonds - debt sold by foreign entities to investors in the Chinese mainland.



"In practical terms, the issue aims to diversify the sources of financing of Portugal, opening a new market for its debt, and support the internationalization of the [yuan]," a spokesman for the office of Prime Minister Antonio Costa told Reuters.



He said strengthening trade links between the two countries would benefit both populations.



Just a handful of foreign entities - including sovereigns Poland and South Korea - have sold Panda bonds in recent years, although Hong Kong's smaller, offshore, yuan-denominated "dim sum" market is well established.



Panda bond issuance grew ninefold last year to 130 billion yuan ($19 billion), expected to grow by another 50 percent in 2017, according to JPMorgan.



The planned end in December of the European Central Bank's bond-buying scheme means diversifying into China - the world's third-biggest debt market, behind the US and Japan - might appeal to other eurozone states.



Contacted by Reuters, the debt offices of Ireland, Italy and Belgium said they were open to issuing in yuan, while France, Spain and the Netherlands said they had no such plans.



A German government source said such a transaction "had been on the table one or two years ago" but for "cost reasons," Berlin decided against it.



Although China is nervous about capital outflows, a foreign government issuing would serve as an endorsement of plans to internationalize the currency and its standing as a global economic power.





