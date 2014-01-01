Mainland blue-chips fall as rally unwinds

Chinese mainland's stocks fell on Tuesday, led by the blue-chip index losing ground for the third straight session following a strong rally on the back of its inclusion in a key MSCI index.



The CSI300 index fell 0.85 percent, to 3,619.98 points, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.41 percent, to 3,182.80 points.



"The recent correction is technical as blue-chips had far outperformed the broader market this year, but we see little chances for a major downturn in industry-leading big-caps as they are not overvalued," said Xu Wei, an analyst with Hongxin Securities.



The robust trend in the mainland's "nifty 50", the 50 most representative blue-chips in Shanghai, is broadening to the so-called MSCI222, and investors could explore opportunities in blue-chips with solid fundamentals as rotation into those stocks is very prominent, Xu said.



US index provider MSCI's last month inclusion is widely expected to benefit the long-term development of A shares, in particular blue-chips.



Worries over tight liquidity conditions have eased after the mid-year macro-prudential assessment, although sellers have been pressuring Chinese markets over the past week or so on lingering fears of a cash crunch and slowing economic growth.



The central bank injected a net 99.5 billion yuan ($14.64 billion) into the financial system via short- and medium-term liquidity tools in June, up 95 percent from the previous month, to ease tight cash conditions at the end of the quarter.



