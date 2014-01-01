Xi, Putin to push for proper settlement of North Korean issue

Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin said they will jointly push for the proper settlement of the Korean Peninsula issue through dialogue and negotiations.

Xi arrived in Moscow on Monday, his sixth visit to Russia since taking office in 2013, the Xinhua News Agency reported.

Xi and Putin met at the Kremlin shortly after his arrival in Moscow. And they said that both China and Russia oppose the deployment of the US Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system in South Korea.

Xi and Putin said the THAAD deployment alters the strategic balance in the region.

North Korea on Tuesday claimed to have conducted its first successful test of a long-range missile that it says can "reach anywhere in the world," its state broadcaster Korea Central Television reported.

Aside from the North Korean issue, Xi and Putin also exchanged views on other regional issues as well as bilateral ties.

Xi said the two countries also need to step up policy communication and coordination on their actions on major regional and global issues to deal with risks and challenges and promote world peace, stability and prosperity.

Putin said he agrees that the two sides should improve mutual support and strengthen coordination on major regional and global issues.

China and Russia are comprehensive strategic partners, and it is important for them to improve communication and coordination in dealing with major affairs, Xi said.

It is important to boost head-of-state diplomacy, which leads to and promotes the development of bilateral relations, Putin said, adding that Xi's state visit will further boost the two countries' partnership.

Russia is the first leg of Xi's foreign trip, which will also take him to Germany for a state visit and the Group of 20 summit of major economies.

Putin also awarded Xi with the Order of St. Andrew for his distinguished service to the peoples of China and Russia, Russian news agency TASS quoted Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov as telling reporters on Tuesday.

The order was established in 1698 by Tsar Peter the Great, in honor of Saint Andrew, the first apostle of Jesus and patron saint of Russia. It was abolished after the Russian Revolution in 1917 but was reinstated as the highest Russian civilian and military award by presidential decree in 1998.

Global Times - Xinhua