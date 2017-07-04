'Small Three Gorges' scenic area in SW China's Chongqing

Source:Xinhua Published: 2017/7/4 19:05:23

Photo taken on June 29, 2017 shows Dicui Gorge of the "Small Three Gorges" scenic area in Wushan County, southwest China's Chongqing.Photo:Xinhua


 

Photo taken on June 29, 2017 shows a sightseeing boat sailing in Dicui Gorge of the "Small Three Gorges" scenic area in Wushan County, southwest China's Chongqing. Photo:Xinhua
 

Photo taken on June 29, 2017 shows a sightseeing boat sailing in Bawu Gorge of the "Small Three Gorges" scenic area in Wushan County, southwest China's Chongqing. Photo:Xinhua


 

Photo taken on June 29, 2017 shows a sightseeing boat sailing in Bawu Gorge of the "Small Three Gorges" scenic area in Wushan County, southwest China's Chongqing. Photo:Xinhua


 

