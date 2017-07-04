CIPG marks 80th anniversary of Marco Polo Bridge Incident

A pedestrian takes part in Aman Mojadidi's Once Upon a Place installation Photo: CFP

To commemorate the 80th anniversary of the Marco Polo Bridge Incident of July 7, 1937, the China International Publishing Group (CIPG) donated a large number of books containing valuable historical records about the War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression (1931-45) to institutions including the Museum of the War of Chinese People's Resistance Against Japanese Aggression during a ceremony in Beijing on Monday.The donated books include a series of multi-language works published by CIPG's New World Press. Among them was Fang Dazeng: Disappearance and Reappearance, which covers the life story of Fang Dazeng, the first Chinese journalist to report on the Marco Polo Bridge Incident. Also included was pictorial Smoking Guns: A Collection of Incriminating Evidence on Japan's Aggression Against China and The Oriental Battlefield, a collection of first-hand accounts of the War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression.Zhang Haiou, editor-in-chief of New World Press, said she hoped the donations would help raise awareness about social responsibility.