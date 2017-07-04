Kanbur plans to make W Suzhou ‘Venice of the East’

Ugur Lee Kanbur, the general manager of W Suzhou Photo: Courtesy of W Suzhou

W Suzhou, the first of Marriott International's W Hotels Worldwide hotels, will open in Suzhou, Jiangsu Province in the third quarter of 2017. Ugur Lee Kanbur, a spirited trendsetter who has a wealth of hotel management experience and innovative ideas, has been tapped for the position of general manager.Kanbur is set to drive W Suzhou to become the next urban landmark in the city as the "Venice of the East." With an unrivaled location in the downtown area, the hotel is in the center of Suzhou's entertainment district. Guests will be taken on a journey inspired by the magnificent gardens and famed architecture that the city is known for.Born in Turkey and raised in Australia, Kanbur has dedicated 30 years to the hospitality industry and continuously builds on his expertise and extensive knowledge in the sector. His limitless enthusiasm for hotel management has led him on eclectic journeys across hotels worldwide. He has worked at the Hilton Melbourne, the Hyatt Regency Istanbul Ataköy, The Westin Singapore, The St. Regis Singapore, The Westin Kuala Lumpur and The Westin Mumbai Garden City.Kanbur believes in the maxim "face the lion, and it will go away. Run away, and it will chase you." His years at The Westin and Four Points hotels in Shanghai, Tianjin, Shenzhen and Wuhan in Hubei Province have rewarded him with a deep understanding of local Chinese communities and culture.A true globetrotter, Kanbur, with his unfaltering passion for adventure, has been showcasing W Suzhou, engaging the local market and beyond. Since joining the vivacious team at W Suzhou in 2016, Kanbur has won over its members with his unconventional approach and has even attracted fans on Chinese social media.With hundreds of active followers on WeChat, Kanbur extends the brand's service philosophy of Whatever/Whenever and engages his followers with interactive lucky draws and W quizzes on a weekly basis. Winners have a chance to share a meal with Kanbur or be part of fun offline activities at W Suzhou and experience W Hotel's signature passion points, which are design, fashion, music and fuel.W Suzhou has 379 guest rooms and suites, 60 serviced apartments equipped with the signature W Bed, keyless check-in and other customized offerings. Guests can also feast on gourmet treats as they splash and relax in WET, a luxury swimming pool on the 36th floor of the hotel before moving to sip various selections of cocktails at WOOBAR. Over 3,000 square meters of event space with audiovisual equipment is also available for meetings."Historical and cultural qualities seamlessly intersect with contemporary urban development in Suzhou. W Suzhou interprets those unique charms through the lens of W Hotels," said Kanbur. "With our Whatever/Whenever service, energetic music, unforgettable lifestyle and groundbreaking design, we are set to create bold memories. We look forward to welcoming guests and igniting the Garden City."