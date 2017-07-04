Figuratively speaking

52 - the number of primary and middle schools in Beijing that make up the first group of campuses to specially develop winter sports. From June to December, all local schools will arrange winter sports activities to welcome the 2022 Winter Olympic Games, which will be held in Beijing and Zhangjiakou in Hebei Province. The activities include inviting Olympic medalists to give speeches and promoting the sport called curling among the students.



20,000 - the amount of land in square meters that was filled with garbage in Jinzhan, Chaoyang district. Starting this year, the Jinzhan government has launched campaigns to evacuate low-level industries and demolish illegal buildings in the region. The land will be reused in afforesting and infrastructural development.



24 - the number of hours that City Study, a 30-square-meter library in the Kangshunyuan residential compound in Daxing district is open for business. The library owns 5,000 books. Wang Wei, the deputy director of the Daxing Library, said the books available at the library are mainly literature, health-related and illustrated books and are suitable for the residents, who can use their Beijing Public Library card to borrow the books.



1.7 - the length in kilometers of the section of Gulouxi Dajie in Shichahai, Dongcheng district that is undergoing a renovation. The street, which connects Denei Dajie and Dianmen Waidajie, is the main road leading to the Shichahai scenic spot. The renovation project includes demolishing illegal buildings along the street. Gulouxi Dajie is expected to become a model of street renovation in the city.



100,000 - the number of tourists who attended the 26th Beijing International Yanjing Beer Festival. The festival opened at the Shunyi Olympic Rowing-Canoeing Park on June 25 and will close on July 9. Between June 25 and July 4, more than 100,000 people visited the park. This year's beer festival introduces more kinds of food, sports, local folk dance performances and sightseeing tours.