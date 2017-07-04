Word matters

Illustration: Luo Xuan/GT

"Who knows if the power is going to be off again today; we'd better eat dinner and take a shower as soon as possible."So said a resident in the Yanchengyuan neighborhood in Beijing recently. A power failure between June 30 and July 1 forced many residents to sleep in hotels. According to the residents, there was no electricity from around 8 pm on Friday, June 30. A woman surnamed Tian said that it was so hot that her family could not sleep. They sweat so much that even their backs were wet, she said. The manager responsible for the neighborhood said it was not their fault. The State Grid's Changping branch investigated the matter and found that it was a high-voltage transmission line problem. The problem was fixed, and power was restored on July 2. (Source: The Beijing Morning Post)