Domestic camps grow more popular among Chinese kids, teenagers and their parents

The first day of her summer camp at the Lianyungang Port in Jiangsu Province left a deep impression on Li Shuwan, a junior high school graduate.

Chinese kids and teenagers take part in various activities in domestic camps. Photo: IC

"When I saw the containers for cars and ships, I felt that I was so ignorant. There were a lot of things that I have not seen," she said in a report from news portal youth.cn on July 1.According to the report, Li took part in the 11th 21-day "Across China" summer camp that started from June 30. She is among the many participants who hope to strengthen their minds and learn to cooperate with each other throughout their time in the camp."Across China" camp has had 10 sessions over the past five years. It aims to help the participants learn to care about others, build confidence, cooperate in team games and improve abilities in studying processes.In the past, Chinese parents were passionate about sending their kids to overseas camps, drawn to their diverse courses and activity choices. However, in recent years, like the "Across China" camp, domestic camps where participants do not need to go abroad are attracting the attention of many people with their equally various themes, such as basketball camps, golf camps, software camps and martial arts camps.Zhang Shuhan, a student taking part in the "Across China" camp, said in the article from youth.cn that she originally thought that surviving 21 days without her mobile phone by her side would be very difficult, but after the first day of her camp, she felt the "no-phone experience" could be equally fun."I hope to see more of nature and myself during the rest of the trip," she said in the article. "I want to train my will and become more independent."According to a report from Straits Economic Net in May 2013, "Beijing Future Elites" camp welcomes participants ages eight to 18 and hopes to provide a place to help them become elites who can enjoy a bright future worldwide.The camp is equipped with teachers, tutors and experts from top universities in China, such as Peking University, Tsinghua University and Beijing Normal University.The camp offers courses in psychology, success science, behavioristics, pedagogy, economics, management science and the development of potentiality.In addition to learning new things, camp participants will also have the chance to make new friends. On Chinese media review site douban.com, the discussion about popular domestic camps in China has attracted many users and they mentioned various summer camps held in China, including virtual reality (VR) camps.A VR summer camp held by Longtu Education, a Chinese internet and digital creative education industry leader, helps the participants learn more about the development, technology and future development of the VR industry.The participants can learn through practicing throughout their time in the camp. They are offered help from their supervisors and present their own works. A student with no previous knowledge in the field will be able to produce their own VR work.On zhihu.com, a Chinese question and answer website, military camps also attracted users' attention.For example, Zhonghe Yucai Special Training Camp where various programs, ranging from seven days to a month that charge thousands of yuan, are offered.Among the many programs, a 14-day camp that especially welcomes girls claims to help girls with their sense of discipline, time and living habits.The problems that adolescent girls tend to have include rebellion, selfishness and indolence and can be dealt with during the camp when they experience living live a solder.

Domestic camps are becoming increasingly popular by adding more practice-oriented courses and activities. Photo: IC

Yang Yi, the mom of a fifth-grade pupil in Shijingshan district, sent her kid to Canada during his last summer break.Although she was impressed with the variety of the classes and activities in the camp, it cost her nearly 50,000 yuan ($7,382.1) for the trip, which included air tickets, the fee for food as well as accommodation and the academic programs.She and her husband were willing to spend money for their son to enjoy a fulfilling holiday. However, 50,000 yuan was not a small expense for them considering that their total monthly pay is not more than 20,000 yuan."My husband and I do not want to stop after our son's first quality camp experience, but spending tens of thousands of yuan for each camp is a lot for us," said Yang.She did not want to keep her kid from a good summer camp merely for economical reasons, but she believed that it would be much better if overseas summer camps could be cheaper.However, she searched for the information concerning a good number of international summer camps on the Internet and noticed that the majority of them were quite pricey, with the expenses for summer camps ranging from 30,000 yuan to 60,000 yuan or even higher.Thinking that she and her husband might need to spend a great amount on their child's camps for his future, she was overjoyed when she discovered some domestic camps on the Internet several days ago that offer an equal variety of courses during the coming summer break and only cost a few thousand yuan.After she called the staff from the summer camp for more relevant information and a friend of hers whose kid had been to a camp of that type before, she decided to give it a try, and she signed her son up for a camp in Beijing that costs about 6,000 yuan."It's about one tenth of the money I would spend on an overseas camp, and I hope my son can enjoy it as much," she said.Lin Ning, a second-year junior high school student in Beijing, is very pleased to know that she will go to a summer camp in Beijing during her upcoming summer break."It is so great that I do not need to go all the way to a summer camp on the other side of the globe and be apart from my parents for several weeks, like I used to," she said.Since she was in primary school, she has been to the US and the UK during her summer breaks because while she did not need to go to school during her vacation, her working parents could not stay at home to keep her company during the day.Lin admitted that she could learn a lot from taking part in the international camps. Also, being a fan of math and science since she was little, she is especially drawn to the employment of logic and practical thinking embedded in the subjects.The camps are interesting, but safety concerns are always haunting Lin's parents. Recently, the news concerning the missing Chinese student in the US has Lin's mother worried about the safety issues abroad. It persuaded them to choose a domestic camp instead of an international one."If my kid might encounter any kind of danger when she takes part in a summer camp abroad, I would regret sending her no matter how good it is. Luckily, more quality domestic camps are springing up," she said."Since a great number of domestic camps employ native English speakers, the language bonus obtained in international camps will not be lost if my daughter attends a domestic camp."