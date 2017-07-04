Jiangsu zoo erects monument to donkey fed to tigers by irate shareholders

A zoo in East China's Jiangsu Province set up a monument last Saturday for a donkey that died after shareholders pushed it into the tigers' enclosure a month ago.



Yancheng Safari Park, the biggest zoo in the province, erected the monument in memory of an "anonymous donkey" that was killed on June 5 following a shareholder dispute.



"I didn't plan to feed the donkey to the tigers," a shareholder involved in the incident, who preferred to remain anonymous, told a reporter.



He was taking some of the animals out of the park to sell since they were not making any money for the zoo, but was stopped by a security guard as he didn't have a permit, according to the shareholder.



Yancheng Safari Park was being sued in a share dispute, which had resulted in its funds and permits being frozen, he added.



"The monument alerts tourists to the share dispute," said a shareholder surnamed Li, "Some tourists are beginning to understand."



