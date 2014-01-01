India using Bhutan to trespass China border

China accused India of using its relations with Bhutan as an excuse to violate China's territory, with experts saying India has always sought hegemonic control of South Asia.



India objects to China's road project in the Doklam area and has sent troops to the area, according to a Tuesday CNN report.



The Hindustan Times on Tuesday said that India can't appear to be abandoning Doklam and Bhutan.



"We firmly oppose India's attempt to justify its trespass on and invasion of China's territory under the pretext of 'upholding Bhutan's interests,'" Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang said at a Monday press conference.



"Though the boundary has yet to be officially demarcated, the two sides have arrived at a consensus on the border areas and the boundary. There is no disagreement on the fact that Doklam belongs to China," Geng said.



Geng added that China and Bhutan have held 24 rounds of boundary negotiations since talks began in the 1980s.



China has been faithfully observing the agreement. The boundary in the Doklam area is clear-cut and the area has always been under China's effective jurisdiction, Geng said.



Reports said boundary negotiations went on smoothly. However, because of India's control on Bhutan, the results of the negotiations couldn't be implemented, said Li Li, deputy chief at the Institute of South and South-East Asian and Oceania Studies of the China Institutes of Contemporary International Relations.



In 1910, Bhutan and the UK signed a treaty in which the British would "guide" the diplomacy of Bhutan, Tanor, an expert on Tibetan studies at the Institute of Modern History of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences and the author of Tibet-Bhutan Relations in the Qing Dynasty, told the Global Times on Tuesday.



India took over the unequal treaty in 1949 after it won independence. Since then, India has been guiding Bhutan's diplomacy, Tanor said.



"The treaty has been unreasonable and unfair to Bhutan, and has damaged the country's sovereignty," Tanor said, noting that India always aspires for regional hegemony by trying to control small countries around it.



"Bhutan has mixed feelings toward India. On one hand, it relies on the economic assistance provided by India, but would like to have its own voice on foreign policy," Tanor said.



"China believes in equality among countries, but India sees itself as a dominant country in the region, and others its vassals," Li said.



The fact that other countries in South Asia welcome China's Belt and Road initiative makes India worried about its control over those countries, Li said.



"As two large countries, China and India should properly deal with sensitive issues. This is not the time to use military force," Tanor said.



Bhutan and China do not have diplomatic ties but have always kept a friendly relationship with each other over a shared culture.



In the border areas of Tibet, Bhutan traders sell their handicraft, clothes and caterpillar fungus, which Tibetan people like. The Bhutanese also like to buy consumer goods from China, such as rubber shoes, thermo bottles and mobile phones, Tanor said.



"The China-Bhutan border is peaceful. There is hardly any communication barrier between Bhutanese traders and local Tibetans," he said.



"China and Bhutan have yet to establish diplomatic ties but have always respected each other and treated each other as equals" in the 24th round of boundary talks in August 2016, Chinese Vice President Li Yuanchao said.



World Bank data shows that Bhutan had a GDP of $2.2 billion in 2016 and a population of 797,765.



Television was introduced in the kingdom in 1999 and the Internet the following year, BBC reported.



