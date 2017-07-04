Beijing secondhand home sales ebb in June

Sales of secondhand homes in Beijing fell below 10,000 units in June, a psychologically important level, the Beijing Daily reported on Tuesday.



Sales stood at 8,918 houses, down 30 percent year-on-year and 17.4 percent month-on-month, statistics from Shanghai-based real estate agent Homelink showed. Transactions have been declining since the municipality introduced strict curbs on March 17.



Secondhand home transactions for April and May stood at 16,900 units and 10,800 units, respectively.



In the first half of this year, online transactions of secondhand homes in Beijing totaled 87,000 units, down 36.5 percent half-on-half and down 35.8 percent year-on-year, according to figures by real-estate brokerage Weiye 5i5j Group.





