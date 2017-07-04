Figuratively Speaking

$13.8b
Forecast size of China's genetic testing sector by 2020, Wang Jian, head of Chinese genetics firm BGI, was quoted as saying in media reports on Tuesday.
1.5t yuan
First-half land transactions in 300 Chinese cities, a threefold increase from a year earlier, the China Academy Index said.
13.91b
Packages handled by express delivery services from January to May, up 30.3 percent year-on-year, media reports said Tuesday, citing the State Post Bureau.
47
Self-made middle-age billionaires, a report from Hurun said on Tuesday. Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg was No.1 with 400 billion yuan of wealth.
18.76b yuan
A special fund established by the Ministry of Finance
on Tuesday to support the grassland ecosystem in China.