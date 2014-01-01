Higher RQFII quota for Hong Kong

China's cabinet has approved an increase of quota under the Renminbi Foreign Institutional Investor (RQFII) program for Hong Kong to 500 billion yuan ($73.55 billion) to further meet demand for yuan asset allocation by Hong Kong investors, China's central bank said on Tuesday.



As a pioneer to promote the yuan's internationalization, Hong Kong was granted a 270 billion yuan quota under the RQFII program in 2011 to facilitate cross-border foreign investment.

