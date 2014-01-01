Manufacturers see wider use of drones in rescue, anti-terror missions

Unmanned vehicles are taking center stage at a three-day expo in Beijing from Monday to Wednesday, with manufacturers saying the vehicles will be more widely used in rescue missions and anti-terrorism operations.



The 3rd China Military and Civilian Integration Expo features more than 260 exhibits from Chinese high-tech companies, who are showcasing advanced command and control systems, military training simulations and unmanned vehicles.



Unmanned vehicles continue to be among the main draws at the expo. Yunzhou Tech Corporation is exhibiting its unmanned boat YZ-L30A, which has been used to survey hydrological information and map islands in the sea. It can also carry light weapons and unmanned aerial or underwater vehicles for military operations.



"Many southern Chinese provinces continue to suffer from floods, and unmanned boats can be used for such rescue missions," said an employee of Yunzhou surnamed Liu.



The expo also features unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) and driverless cars. Shenzhen Portability & Precision Technology Co. Ltd features surveillance and strike drone Qingzhun, and the CH series and YL series of military drones.



Weighing only 35 kilograms, the Qingzhun has a maximum flight time of 30 minutes. It can carry a grenade launcher and launch as many as 15 grenades, said Fang Yonggui, co-founder of the company.



The police and firefighters can use it for counter-terrorism and anti-drug operations, rescuing hostages and fighting fires, since its grenade launcher can also launch stun grenades and fire extinguishing grenades," Fang said.



"China is the biggest UAV producer and user, and China's anti-UAV technology is more advanced," said Wang Xinqun, president of Beijing YNRD Technology Co. Ltd, adding that Iraq and Malaysia have ordered hundreds of UAV systems produced by YNRD, and anonymous North Korean officials also inquired about the products on Monday.