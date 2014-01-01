Brazil meat import inspections

China's quality regulator has stepped up inspections of Brazilian meat imports following a recent US ban on some beef products from the South American country.



China will take steps if it finds food safety issues in the meat from Brazil and notify the public in a timely manner, China's General Administration of Quality Supervision, Inspection Quarantine said.



The US halted imports of fresh Brazilian beef late last month after a high percentage of shipments failed to pass safety checks.





