Tourists visit the souvenir shop at the Panda Garden in Berlin Zoo in Germany on July 4. The zoo will hold the opening ceremony on July 5, which will be attended by Chinese President Xi Jinping. Two pandas, "Meng Meng" and "Jiao Qing," arrived in June and are now used to their habitat in Germany, said Dr. Andreas Knieriem, the head of Berlin Zoo. Photos: Zhang Xin/GT

Photo: Zhang Xin/GT

Photo: Zhang Xin/GT

Photo: Zhang Xin/GT

Photo: Zhang Xin/GT

Photo: Zhang Xin/GT

Photo: Zhang Xin/GT