Egypt's parliament approves 3-month further emergency state

The Egyptian parliament approved on Tuesday a three-month extension of a state of emergency due to the security challenges facing the country, official MENA news agency reported.



The parliament speaker said during a general session on Tuesday that he had been informed by the prime minister of the decision of Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi to extend the nationwide state of emergency for another three months.



The extension starts from Monday evening, July 10.

