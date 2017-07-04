China to boost use of natural gas

Source:Xinhua Published: 2017/7/4 23:05:22





China will promote efficient, large-scale use of natural gas in sectors including industrial fuel, gas-fired power and transportation, according to the



Natural gas consumption will be brought up to around 10 percent of the country's energy mix by 2020, according to the guideline.



Pricing mechanisms will be improved.



China plans to cut its carbon emissions per unit of GDP by 60-65 percent from 2005 levels by 2030 and raise the share of non-fossil energy to about 20 percent.

