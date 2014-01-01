Qatar to boost natural gas production by 30%

Energy-rich Qatar said Tuesday that it plans to increase natural gas production by 30 percent over the next several years, as it faces pressure from its neighbors in a diplomatic crisis.



Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, the head of Qatar Petroleum, told a press conference that the emirate intends to raise production to 100 million tons of natural gas a year by 2024.



"This new project will strengthen Qatar's leading position," Kaabi told reporters. "We will remain the leader of (liquefied natural gas) for a very long time."



Qatar is the world's biggest producer of LNG. It current production is up to 77 million tons per year.



Kaabi said that Qatar wants the production increase to be carried out through a joint venture with international companies. But he added that the emirate would go ahead with it even if Saudi Arabia and its allies made good on their threat to sanction any international company working with Qatar if it fails to meet their demands.



The announcement comes as the Gulf faces its worst diplomatic crisis in years after Saudi Arabia and its allies imposed a sweeping embargo on Qatar last month. Its timing is likely to be seen as political as well as economic.



On Monday, Qatar gave its response to a 13-point list of demands its neighbors made for lifting sanctions.





