Moody’s revises outlook

Moody's Investors Service has revised to stable from negative its outlook for banks in the Asia-Pacific region as banking risks in the region are stabilizing due to stable or improved operating conditions, according to an e-mail the company sent to the Global Times on Tuesday.



Moody's said that 77 percent of bank rating outlooks in the region are now stable, up from 64 percent at end-2016.



Banks in the Chinese mainland, Hong Kong, Singapore, Australia, New Zealand and Mongolia were mostly behind the increase in stable outlooks, following rating downgrades in some cases.





