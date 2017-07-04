Didi releases software

Chinese car-hailing service provider Didi Chuxing on Tuesday released its first open source software for Android, known as VirtualAPK.



With the help of open source programs, technology companies aim to attract a more diverse pool of software engineers to spot problems or develop new features, according to an e-mail Didi sent to the Global Times on Tuesday.



Developers will also be able to examine business modules by "trial and error" without having to release new versions of their apps, the e-mail noted.





