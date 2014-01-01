Samsung plans $18.6b domestic investment in memory chips

Samsung Electronics Co said on Tuesday that it will invest at least $18.6 billion in South Korea to extend its lead in memory chips and next-generation smartphone displays, creating almost 500,000 jobs.
Samsung has reportedly been scaling back in China, domestic financial news outlet Caixin reported on Tuesday. Samsung China will close seven affiliates in China in the northeast and northern parts of the country. After the corporate restructuring, it will lay off more employees, according to the media report.
In light of the business climate in China, the company will strengthen its marketing strategy and undertake a structuring, but it doesn't plan to close any affiliates, the company's PR representative told the Global Times on Tuesday.
The investment in South Korea underscores Samsung's determination to widen its lead in memory chips, which are expected to propel Asia's third most-valuable company to record profit this year. It routinely invests more than $10 billion in chips annually, helping it stay ahead of competitors such as domestic rival SK Hynix Inc and Japan's Toshiba Corp.
The announcement follows repeated calls from new South Korean President Moon Jae-in
for big businesses to invest more domestically as part of a wider job-creation agenda. Samsung said that its plan could open up to 440,000 roles by 2021.
The huge investment is also likely to alleviate shareholder fears of major decisions being delayed in the absence of Vice Chairman Jay Y. Lee.
"Samsung is being more aggressive in domestic investments because of the current [political] climate," said Park Ju-gun, head of corporate analysis firm CEO Score.
It also needs to show initiative domestically after announcing a $380 million plant in the US.
Memory producers are expected to post record profits in 2017 as prices rise in response to demand for more features in smartphones and servers, as well as a persistent supply shortage that analysts and industry sources said is more acute for NAND chips due to increasing adoption of high-end storage products.
Samsung, SK Hynix and Toshiba have committed billions of dollars to boost NAND output in recent years, but shortages are expected to persist at least through 2017 as new facilities will not make meaningful supply contributions until next year.
Under its latest spending plan, Samsung will put $12.2 billion into its new NAND factory in Pyeongtaek by 2021. It will invest 6 trillion won in a new semiconductor production line in Hwaseong, but it did not elaborate on timing or product.