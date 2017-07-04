Tencent limits game time for young players

A teenage is engrossed in playing Honor of Kings. Photo: CFP

The shares of domestic technology giant Tencent Holdings fell 4.13 percent on Tuesday in Hong Kong in response to a controversy over how long young users can play its popular game Honor of Kings.



The plunge followed a Monday editorial posted on people.cn, website of People's Daily, official newspaper of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, according to domestic news portal ifeng.com.



The company's most profitable social game Honor of Kings has "poisoned" young minds, the editorial noted.



In response to complaints from Chinese parents and teachers that children are becoming addicted to the game at the cost of their mental and physical health, Tencent on Sunday announced measures to create a system for preventing video game addiction, according to its official WeChat account.



Players below 12 years old can only log in for an hour a day, effective Tuesday. Players between the ages of 12 and 18 can play for two hours each day.



Anyone who tries to play for longer will be automatically logged out, Tencent said.



"I think the time limit is not user-friendly especially during weekends and holidays when we can really relax and play the game with classmates or friends," a Tianjin-based high-school student surnamed Chen told the Global Times on Tuesday.



He usually spends three to four hours on the game on days when school isn't in session.



"I never play the game on school days," said the 17-year-old, who has played the game for more than one year. He is now in the first year of senior high school.



"Our summer holiday is coming soon, and this rule really hurts me," he said.



The company will gradually look to limit the amount of money that underage users can spend on the platform to control overconsumption, it said.



Tencent also announced additional measures including upgraded parental controls over children's game accounts and tougher enforcement of the real-name authentication system.



Another editorial posted later on Tuesday on people.cn responded to the limitations by recognizing the company's efforts in launching the anti-addiction system.



Nevertheless, the regulations still fall far short of public expectations, it said.



"For game developers, standards regarding game rankings and slots for each age should be established. Right before mobile games go live, the ranking regulations should be reviewed by relevant authorities," Zhao Zhanling, a legal counsel of the Beijing-based Internet Society of China, told the Global Times Tuesday.



Also, parents need to be aware of agencies that rent or lend hacked ID information from adults to minors, according to Zhao.



"To prevent students from indulging in the game, we have taken some measures on banning their use of smartphones at school by checking their desks and dormitories from time to time," Chen's class teacher surnamed Zhou told the Global Times on Tuesday.



It's more important to explore methods to draw students' attention to learning by stimulating their interest, Zhou added.